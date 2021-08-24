Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Court tosses challenge of $700M Nemadji Trail gas plant in Superior (access required)

By: Nate Beck, [email protected] August 24, 2021 3:22 pm

A Minnesota appeals court on Monday allowed the $700 million Nemadji Trail Energy Center in Superior to proceed toward groundbreaking after finding regulators had rightly decided the natural-gas plant would be less expensive and more reliable than producing renewable energy.

About Nate Beck, [email protected]

Nate Beck is The Daily Reporter's construction staff writer. He can be reached at (414) 225-1814 (office) or 414-388-5635 (mobile).

