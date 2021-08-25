Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Minnesota Supreme Court delivers blow to Line 3 opponents (access required)

By: Associated Press August 25, 2021 7:05 am

By STEVE KARNOWSKI Associated Press MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to hear an appeal by opponents of Enbridge Energy's Line 3 oil pipeline, letting stand a key decision by independent regulators to allow construction on the project to proceed. Without comment, the state's highest court declined to take the case, issuing a one-page ...

