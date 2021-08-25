Mitchell, Mercado to guide Michels’ supplier diversity initiatives

Michels has selected a construction veteran and a community outreach professional to lead its Supplier Diversity program. Brian Mitchell is Supplier Diversity manager; Stephanie Mercado is Supplier Diversity specialist.

Mitchell and Mercado will focus on expanding the strength and diversity of Michels’ supply chain by building and retaining mutually beneficial relationships with diverse, minority-owned businesses, continuing the advocacy and relationships created by the late Herb Miller.

Mitchell has more than 35 years of experience as president and owner of two Wisconsin-based construction companies. From 1985 to 2007, he operated Brian A. Mitchell Construction, a bridge and steel contractor in Madison. In 2007, he purchased Choice Construction Companies, a bridge, steel and commercial contractor in Menomonee Falls. From 2019 to 2021, he worked as a business relationship manager with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

Mitchell has served as president of the National Association of Minority Contractors Wisconsin chapter and on the NAMC national board of directors.

Mercado has been involved in the development of community outreach and public policy campaigns, including the design and development of city of Milwaukee area and neighborhood plans, community events, and leadership programs for diverse business owners in the Milwaukee area. Most recently, she worked for four years at Sixteenth Street Community Health Centers in Milwaukee as the Healthy Communities Project Manager and Neighborhood Revitalization Coordinator.

Mercado is a current, founding board member of the Milwaukee County Parks Foundation, and volunteer coordinator at the Wisconsin Hispanic Scholarship Foundation Inc.

Mitchell, a Chicago native, has a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Mercado is a Milwaukee native and graduate of UW-Madison and Marquette University’s Future Milwaukee Leadership program.