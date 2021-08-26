Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / 2021 Women in Constuction / Herro helps save the day for Michels Corp. (access required)

Herro helps save the day for Michels Corp. (access required)

By: Rick Benedict August 26, 2021 5:00 pm

For Michelle Herro, one of the greatest joys of her job is seeing a project through to its finish. Herro, financial controller of capital projects for Michels Corp., joined the company in 2018. She grew up in the suburbs of Milwaukee and attended the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, where she majored in accounting and earned a bachelor’s ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo