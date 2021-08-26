Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / 2021 Women in Constuction / Menore engineers new career at Peters Concrete (access required)

Menore engineers new career at Peters Concrete (access required)

By: Jimmy Nesbitt August 26, 2021 5:00 pm

A stay-at-home mom for many years, Tia Menore is now well on her way toward becoming an engineer.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo