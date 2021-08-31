Compass adds managing director, 2 agents in Milwaukee

Compass, a real estate technology company, has announced its continued growth in Wisconsin with a new Managing Director, Kel Svoboda, and two top agents from Milwaukee, Shar Borg and Collin Yelich.

Svoboda joins Compass with over 16 years of leadership experience within the real estate industry, most recently serving as the executive vice president and regional manager for Glendale-based brokerage First Weber. There, he maintained oversight across various departments and revamped the training, marketing and branding processes for agents statewide, ultimately guiding the brokerage to $3.5 billion in sales volume for 2020.

A board member, chairman, and committee member for numerous organizations in both the real estate and local realms, he brings a wealth of philanthropic, organizational and managerial expertise to Compass.

Borg, a founding agent for Compass in Milwaukee, has been in the industry for over 15 years and has consistently been ranked within the top percentile of agents in the city based on sales volume. Borg is repeatedly recognized for her year to year record north shore luxury sales and elite clientele, which most notably includes many players, coaches and staff of the Milwaukee Bucks.

Also joining Compass in Milwaukee is agent Collin Yelich, a former professional baseball player, now specializing in the Milwaukee real estate market. With his mother as a top Compass agent in Los Angeles and his uncle as a prominent commercial developer in Orange County, Yelich has amassed a wealth of knowledge from years of exposure to the industry. Focusing on properties above the $400,000 mark, he works with many young professionals.