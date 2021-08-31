Greenfire donates more than $1,100 to First Nations

For the fifth year in a row, Greenfire participated in the First Nations Back to School Gift Card and Supply Drive. With a combination of employee and company contributions, the firm donated more than $1,100 in gift cards and cash and three boxes full of school supplies.

Participants included employees and leadership at Greenfire, as well as other organizations from the Wgema Campus.

“Giving back is an important part of our culture at Greenfire and we lead by example,” said Jeb Meier, Greenfire president. “One of our core values is community and that comes in many forms — from engagement opportunities like this, and through our projects that revitalize neighborhoods.”

This particular fundraiser is especially important to the Greenfire team as it directly supports the next generation of First Nations students.

“When we have the opportunity to provide for future generations we thrive,” said Rebecca Sadler, Greenfire director of administration. “I particularly like this fundraiser, because it has a direct connection to Greenfire’s heritage. When we can see the kids thriving in the community, we know we had a small impact.”