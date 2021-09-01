Bakalars joins Jewell Associates as senior project manager

Mike Bakalars has joined Jewell Associates Engineers as a senior project manager.

Bakalars is a member of the firm’s transportation engineering group who will be serving Wisconsin from its Madison office.

Bakalars is a Wisconsin native with a B.S. in Civil Engineering from University of Wisconsin-Platteville. He brings 28 years of professional experience.

He recently joined the Jewell Associates team with a focus on using his experience to share insight, knowledge and leadership throughout the design process. His career has been centered on WisDOT highway improvement projects.