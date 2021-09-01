Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
BUILDING BLOCKS: Phase 2 of the renovation of Boebel Hall at UW-Platteville

By: Bridgetower Media Newswires September 1, 2021 7:31 am

Phase 2 of this project continued renovating the rest of the first floor and the second and third floors of Boebel Hall to the same extent as parts of the first floor had already been renovated in Phase 1, which began in 2010. The project added class labs, support spaces and undergraduate and faculty research labs for the biology and the geology and geography departments and new class labs and support spaces for the chemistry department.

