Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Government / White House details plans to improve housing affordability (access required)

White House details plans to improve housing affordability (access required)

By: Associated Press September 1, 2021 10:11 am

White House officials are outlining plans to build and restore more than 2 million homes, a response to the volcanic rise in housing prices over the past year.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo