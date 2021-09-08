Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
BUILDING BLOCKS: Garden Prairie Intermediate School

September 8, 2021

The Garden Prairie Intermediate School is a replacement of the Townview Elementary School in the Beloit Turner School District. The new 86,000-square-foot building has improved infrastructure, instructional settings and safety and security systems.

