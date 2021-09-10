I-94 North-South reconstruction earns national recognition

Wisconsin’s overhaul of Interstate 94 North-South between Milwaukee and the Illinois border has been recognized as an outstanding infrastructure project.

The reconstruction is being recognized as part of 2021’s America’s Transportation Awards, which is sponsored by the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials, AAA, and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. The overhaul will compete with other regional infrastructure projects for the national awards.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation completed the interstate project on time and under budget last year. It rebuilt and widened 19 miles, adding eight lanes of travel and replacing four interchanges and 18 bridges.

The stretch of interstate has an average annual daily traffic count of more than 98,000, making I-94 North-South one of the most heavily trafficked freight corridors in the U.S.

Work on the project began in 2018 and wrapped up about two years later. Construction crews used a variety of techniques to finish the project on time, including stringless paving, ground-frost control, precast-sign columns and specialty shoring for storm sewers.

“A global pandemic, a very aggressive schedule and all the complexities of a major interstate project through highly developed counties required innovation, hard work and total commitment,” WisDOT Secretary-designee Craig Thompson said in a statement. “America’s Transportation Awards made an excellent selection, and we thank all those whose dedication brought the I-94 North-South project to completion, on time and under budget.”