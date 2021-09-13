Kleefisch says she raised $1.2 million after launching bid

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Associated Press September 13, 2021 11:54 am

Former Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch announces her candidacy for office of Governor at Western States Envelope Company in Butler on Thursday. Kleefisch is seeking to take on Gov. Tony Evers next year in a top race for Republicans who control the Wisconsin Legislature but have been blocked by the Democratic incumbent. (John Hart/Wisconsin State Journal via AP)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch says she raised $1.2 million from individuals in the days after she launched her campaign for governor on Thursday.

Kleefisch, a Republican, announced the fundraising totals on Monday. That is on top of the $190,000 she had in her campaign account at the end of June.

Several other Republicans are considering getting into the race but have yet to announce. Those include longtime lobbyist Bill McCoshen, state Rep. John Macco and former Marine Kevin Nicholson. Nicholson is also considering a run for U.S. Senate.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers is running for reelection next year. Evers reported raising $5 million over the first six months of the year and having more than $7 million in the bank.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

