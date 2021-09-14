Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Groups make the case for reconstruction, not expansion, of I-94 East-West in Milwaukee

By: Nate Beck, [email protected] September 14, 2021 2:54 pm

Several groups opposed to a $1.1 billion plan to add lanes to a stretch of Interstate 94 west of downtown Milwaukee released a report Tuesday urging the state to spend more on transit and rebuild the roadway instead of widening it.

