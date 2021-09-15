Dane County to install air purifiers in county-owned buildings to reduce COVID spread

Dane County is undertaking a project to install air-filtration systems in its buildings in an attempt to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The county is installing ultraviolet air-purification and air-filtration units in the ventilation systems of 20 county-owned buildings. Dane County pointed to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s findings that air purifiers can help reduce the spread of airborne viruses inside buildings.

Dane County is paying for the $570,000 project with money it’s receiving from federal COVID-19 aid. The county is getting $106 million in aid from the American Rescue Plan Act.

“Dane County is committed to combatting the spread of COVID-19 in our community,” said Dane County Executive Joe Parisi in a statement. “Installing air purification and air filtration units on our ventilation systems at county owned facilities will help us improve the overall health and safety of our indoor spaces.”