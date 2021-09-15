raSmith promotes Mortensen to assistant director of Site Design Services

David Mortensen has received a promotion to assistant director of the Site Design Services division at raSmith.

Mortensen has served as a project manager at raSmith since 2019. He has more than 15 years of civil engineering and project management experience.

Mortensen will continue to serve his clients as their primary contact. A few of his projects at raSmith include: Amazon last mile delivery stations in San Jose, Santa Fe Springs, Richmond, and San Francisco; the RampUp Bradford Beach All-Inclusive Access development in Milwaukee; several site improvement projects at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center; and several site improvement projects for local school districts in the greater Milwaukee area.

Mortensen is a professional engineer licensed in Wisconsin and is also certified as a construction document technologist. He holds a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville.