Kowalski wins contest to be best bricklayer in Wisconsin

By: Associated Press September 16, 2021 3:06 pm

Aaron Kowalski is the winner of a contest to be deemed the best bricklayer in Wisconsin. Kowlaski and his fellow mason Michael Schuld beat out nine other teams to claim the top spot, enabling them to compete in January in the Spec Mix Bricklayer 500, a contest to crown the best bricklayer in the world.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

