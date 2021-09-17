Two UW students cited for doing pull-ups on crane at Madison apartment project

Two UW-Madison students have been cited for trespassing after police found them doing pull-ups from a large construction crane at an apartment project on Madison’s west side.

Police encountered the two student just after 11 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of West Washington Avenue. The students initially refused to come down and instead climbed higher in an attempt to hide. They gave up only after the fire department arrived. They were cited and then released at the scene, according to a police report.

VJS Construction Services, of Pewaukee, now has crews working at the corner of West Washington Avenue and North Bassett Street on the Avenir Apartment project. The six-story, 150,000-square-foot building will eventually have 103 apartments and 2,500 square feet of commercial space.

The Madison Police Department had no further information on Friday on the incident.