Ver Velde joins WMC as director of Workforce, Education & Employment Policy

Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce — the combined state chamber manufacturers’ association — has tapped Rachel Ver Velde as the organization’s new Director of Workforce, Education & Employment Policy. Ver Velde has over a decade of experience crafting policy in state and federal government.

Ver Velde most recently served as chief of staff for Congressman Glenn Grothman. Prior to serving as Rep. Grothman’s chief of staff, she was also his chief of staff in the state senate. Ver Velde has many years of experience serving as a policy advisor at the state and national levels.

She earned her bachelor’s degree in political science at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.