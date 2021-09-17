Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
With large donation, UW-Madison plans $225M computer-sciences building

With large donation, UW-Madison plans $225M computer-sciences building (access required)

By: Nate Beck, [email protected] September 17, 2021 1:44 pm

With a big contribution from a private donor, the University of Wisconsin-Madison plans to build a $225 million school of computer, data and information sciences in downtown Madison.

About Nate Beck, [email protected]

Nate Beck is The Daily Reporter's construction staff writer. He can be reached at (414) 225-1814 (office) or 414-388-5635 (mobile).

