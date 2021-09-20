Symbiont welcomes Paust as assistant general counsel, contracts manager

Emily Paust has joined Symbiont Science, Engineering and Construction as assistant general counsel and contracts manager.

She brings seven years of corporate legal experience to Symbiont. Reporting to Sonya Simon, Symbiont’s long-time general counsel, Paust will develop and negotiate contracts with clients and vendors, particularly for the firm’s construction, design-build, and engineering, procurement, and construction services. She will also advise on the firm’s terms and conditions for service agreements, standard teaming agreements, master services agreements and non-disclosure agreements.

Paust joins the firm from Husch Blackwell, where she served as a senior finance and corporate associate. There she led, managed and participated in negotiating and preparing transaction documents and various types of contracts.

Paust received her law degree from the University of Wisconsin Law School in 2014. She is a member of the Business Law and the Construction and Public Contract Law sections of the State Bar of Wisconsin. She graduated from the University of Notre Dame in 2011 with a history degree.