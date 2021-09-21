Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
In latest budget plan, Milwaukee Mayor calls for $10M for city hall project

In latest budget plan, Milwaukee Mayor calls for $10M for city hall project

By: Nate Beck, [email protected] September 21, 2021 3:04 pm

Laying out his plans for the 2022 city budget, Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett called for completing the years-long city hall renovation project while also reducing total spending on capital projects slightly in 2022. 

