BUILDING BLOCKS: Cristo Rey Jesuit High School

ADDRESS: 1818 W. National Ave., Milwaukee

COST: $33 million

SIZE: 100,000 square feet

START OF CONSTRUCTION: September 2019

RIBBON CUTTING: Sept. 15 2021

GENERAL CONTRACTOR: CG Schmidt, Milwaukee

DESIGNER: Bray Architects, Milwaukee

SIGNIFICANCE OF PROJECT: The new school was called for in Cristo Rey Jesuit High School Milwaukee’s long-term strategic plan. It will allow the school to add to its instructional, athletic and artistic offerings.

To do this, it provides special spaces for performing and visual arts, a regulation-size basketball court, soccer field and fitness-training center, additional parking, a library and media center, additional science laboratories, spaces for student innovation including robotics and computer programming, collaborative work and conference spaces for staff and board, chapel space for in-school service and counseling spaces.

Cristo Rey Jesuit High School officially received its occupancy permit for the new school in the summer of 2020, meeting a goal to have it open and operating by the 2020-2021 school year. But because of the restrictions related to COVID-19 restrictions, the school year began with online classes and then only later progressed to in-person learning with small groups of students.