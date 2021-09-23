Aviation firm Jet In to break ground on $11M facility at Mitchell airport

Aviation firm Jet In plans to break ground on an $11 million facility in the Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport, the company announced this week.

The project would develop the last greenfield site of the airport, at 504 E Citation Way, turning into a project for general aviation complete with heated hangars and a terminal for passengers and flight crew.

The facility will have various green-energy features, including energy-efficient heating and cooling, an electric fleet of aircraft towing equipment and electric crew and courtesy cars. The new building is designed to comply with the city of Milwaukee’s green-infrastructure plan.

“We’d like to thank the many strategic partners who have each played an important role in launching this major development project, including Wisconsin Bank & Trust, RODAC Development and Construction and the Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport,” said Joseph Crivello, the firm’s CEO.