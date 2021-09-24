Dane County awards $8.2 million to create 465 affordable housing units

Dane County announced on Thursday that it will award $8.2 million to support construction of seven affordable housing projects.

County Executive Joe Parisi said in a news release that the money will help create 465 new affordable units in the county. The awards would come from Dane County’s Affordable Housing Fund.

The funds will help develop 276 new affordable housing units in DeForest, Monona, Oregon and Sun Prairie. The city of Madison would get another 189 affordable units.

The county’s affordable housing fund has committed $25.7 million to affordable housing projects since it was created in Dane County’s 2015 budget. The awards are projected to create about 1,837 affordable units, with 43% in the city of Madison and 57% elsewhere in the county.

The projects in this year’s round of funding are: