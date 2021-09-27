Denny Lamers retires from Neenah’s McMahon

Engineering and architecture firm McMahon announced Monday that Denny Lamers, the firm’s former president and chairman of the board, has retired.

Lamers has worked for McMahon since May of 1975. He served as the company president for 33 years, from 1985 to 2018, and as the chairman of the board from 2018 until his retirement this year. Under his leadership, McMahon grew from a company of only a few dozen employees to a leading Midwest engineering and architectural firm.

In 2019, Lamers was inducted into the Fox Cities Chamber of Commerce Business Leader Hall of Fame for his leadership qualities and impact to the Fox Cities region.

“It has been an honor to work for and lead a company of this caliber. The team at McMahon is second to none and will go above and beyond for clients and the community alike,” Lamers said in a news release from the company.

In his retirement, Lamers plans to continue building The Lamers Foundation non-profit, created to help underprivileged kids get a good education and thrive in life.

The charity has raised more than $550,000 for various children’s charities, including the yearly Lamers Racing Driving Experience event. Among other projects, in 2017, Lamers and his wife, Jan, were also co-chairs of a $4 million capital campaign to expand and renovate Appleton’s Harbor House Domestic Abuse facility.