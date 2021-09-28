Milwaukee seeks another shot at hosting DNC convention in 2024

Milwaukee wants a do-over in hosting the next Democratic National Convention.

Mayor Tom Barrett on Tuesday said the city will once again compete to be the host city for the 2024 DNC after the pandemic forced the event to go mostly virtual. Barrett sent a letter to DNC organizers on Monday saying the city plans once again to compete to host the event.

“Milwaukee is familiar with the extensive work and coordination necessary to prepare for a big political convention,” Barrett wrote to the DNC. “Milwaukee was ready put on a great event. And, we are set to do it again.”

At least 20 other cities are vying to host the 2024 DNC. Milwaukee won the rights to host the 2020 convention over larger cities, such as Miami, and is expected to receive serious consideration to host the event in 2024.

Officials expected the 2020 convention to bring some 50,000 people to Milwaukee, bringing about $200 million in economic benefit. Instead, the pandemic led organizers to drastically scale back the event. President Joe Biden skipped a visit to the city during the DNC, and accepted the party’s nomination virtually.

After signaling its intent to compete to host the 2024 convention, Milwaukee will respond to a formal request for proposal process that’s expected to begin later this year.