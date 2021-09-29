Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Building Blocks / BUILDING BLOCKS: Octopi warehouse (access required)

BUILDING BLOCKS: Octopi warehouse (access required)

By: Daily Reporter Staff September 29, 2021 9:03 am

The new building will house a variety packaging line, shipping and receiving operations for the brewery. It will feature 14 loading docks, a 14,000-square-foot cooler, a 5,000-square-foot freezer, 20,000 square feet of office space and 161,000 square feet of open warehouse space.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo