I-39/90 Expansion Project (access required)

By: Daily Reporter Staff September 29, 2021 5:00 pm

This project, going from County Road O to U.S. Highway 14 in Janesville, is part of the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s reconstruction of a 45-mile stretch of Interstate 39/90 from the Illinois state line to Madison. The project rebuilt and widened I-39/90 in the Janesville area from four to eight lanes. It also included the construction of 10 bridges, six retaining walls, nine noise walls and two sign bridges, and the construction of a park-and-ride lot in the northeast corner of the interchange of Highway 11 and East Racine Street.

