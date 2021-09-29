Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Top Projects of 2020 / Molson Coors Beverage Company Blue Moon LightSky (access required)

Molson Coors Beverage Company Blue Moon LightSky (access required)

By: Daily Reporter Staff September 29, 2021 5:00 pm

Molson Coors’ new, large dry-hopping system is capable of handling an increase in volume for new and future products in Milwaukee. It services four, 5,000-barrel fermenters and is fully automated to reduce labor needs and improve production.

