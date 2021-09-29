Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Notre Dame De Pere (access required)

By: Daily Reporter Staff September 29, 2021 5:00 pm

This new school, which serves students in kindergarten through eighth grade, was built on the site of the previous Notre Dame Elementary School. It will replace two older buildings — an elementary school and a middle school — concentrating instruction at a single site.

