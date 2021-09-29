Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Daily Reporter Staff September 29, 2021 5:00 pm

Named for the Nobel Prize-winning biochemist Arthur Kornberg, the 283,000-square-foot Kornberg Center research and development site continues Promega’s mission of pursuing cutting-edge scientific discoveries. The Kornberg Center will support product and technology development in life-science research, cellular and molecular biology, genetic identity, clinical diagnostic and scientific applications and training for Promega.

