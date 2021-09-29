Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Resch Expo (access required)

By: Daily Reporter Staff September 29, 2021 5:00 pm

GRAEF worked with Kahler Slater Architects and Populous to provide designs for this new exposition center, which includes an outdoor public plaza. The Expo Center replaced the former Shopko in Ashwaubenon and stands across the street from Lambeau Field. The multi-use hall includes space for expositions, entertainment groups, indoor and outdoor sports, commerce and private and public events. GRAEF provided structural, site and civil engineering and landscape architecture and survey services for this $93 million project, which was completed in December 2020.

