By: Daily Reporter Staff September 29, 2021 5:00 pm

The mixed-use Willow Building is the newest addition to the RiverHeath Development. It is situated in Appleton adjacent to the Lawrence Univerity campus along the Fox River between the College Avenue Bridge and Telulah Park. Besides the spectacular views it presents up and down the river, the project has nearby walking and biking trails, local food, coffee and beer vendors and fitness and salon services. The building consists of 110 luxury units and a mix of studios and one-, two- and three-bedroom units.

