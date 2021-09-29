Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Daily Reporter Staff September 29, 2021 5:00 pm

St. James Episcopal Church was built in 1868 in the Gothic Revival style by the famed architect William Lloyd. St. James Episcopal Church is one of the oldest stone structures in Milwaukee. In 1979, the property was designated by the City of Milwaukee’s Historic Preservation Committee as “historically significant,” earning its place on the National Register of Historic Places. Throughout the years, though, the congregation had dwindled to the point that the church was closed and the building was sold in November 2017.

