USACE Wisconsin State Fair Exposition Center Conversion to COVID-19 Alternate Care Facility (access required)

By: Daily Reporter Staff September 29, 2021 5:00 pm

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers awarded Gilbane the design-build contract to turn the Wisconsin State Fair Exposition Center into a 530-bed alternate-care center. Each 10-foot-by-10-foot patient room had three 8-foot-high hard walls and a curtain for its fourth wall.

