Construction-related products advance in Coolest Thing contest

A trio of construction industry-related products have advanced in the Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce and Johnson Financial Group’s Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin Contest. Nearly 100,000 votes have been cast since the beginning of the contest.

“Wisconsin has a vibrant and diverse manufacturing industry, and we see that in the 16 products that made it into our Manufacturing Madness bracket,” said Nick Novak, WMC vice president of Communications and Marketing. “As we get closer to naming the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin, we encourage everyone in our state to learn more about the cool products we make here and the rewarding career opportunities in manufacturing.”

The Top 8 products were announced via a livestream broadcast on Facebook, YouTube and MadeInWis.com. The announcement show can be viewed by clicking here.

The Top 8 Coolest Things Made in Wisconsin are:

#1 Seed: Caterpillar Global Mining – Cat Electric Rope Shovel

#2 Seed: Kwik Trip – Glazer Donuts

#3 Seed: Mercury Marine – V12 600hp Verado Outboard Engine

#4 Seed: Absolut Manufacturing – WiNDR

#5 Seed: Broadwind Heavy Fabrications – 140 Ton Navy Crane

#6 Seed: BenShot – Aircraft Propeller Glasses

#7 Seed: BRP US Inc. – Sea-Doo Switch

#8 Seed: Astronautics Corporation of America – Badger Pro + Flight Display

The second round of Manufacturing Madness will consist of four head-to-head matchups that will determine the Top 4 Coolest Things Made in Wisconsin. Voting is ongoing and will conclude at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 5. To cast a ballot in all eight matchups, visit www.madeinwis.com.