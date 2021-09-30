Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / OSHA requires federal contractors, subs to be fully vaccinated by Dec. 8 (access required)

OSHA requires federal contractors, subs to be fully vaccinated by Dec. 8 (access required)

By: Nate Beck, [email protected] September 30, 2021 2:42 pm

Federal officials are requiring contractors and subcontractors to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Dec. 8 under a mandate President Joe Biden issued in early September.

Tagged with:

About Nate Beck, [email protected]

Nate Beck is The Daily Reporter's construction staff writer. He can be reached at (414) 225-1814 (office) or 414-388-5635 (mobile).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo