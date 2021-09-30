Schoemann named president of Wisconsin County Executives and Administrators Association

Following a unanimous vote at the 2021 Wisconsin Counties Association Annual Conference, held Sept. 26-28 in La Crosse, Washington County Executive Josh Schoemann was named president of the Wisconsin County Executives and Administrators Association Inc.

“I’m excited to take reign of the WCEA and lead our state’s dynamic counties into a future of growth and prosperity for Wisconsin,” Schoemann said. “In addition to serving the wonderful citizens of Washington County, this new role will give to me the opportunity to put forward an agenda and priorities that will have an immediate and long-term impact for all Wisconsinites.”

As WCEA president, Schoemann will serve as a liaison with the WCA, preside over WCEA meetings and represent WCEA on matters subject to any direction provided by the membership. Regular membership is open to Wisconsin’s 72 counties as represented by the office of the county executive, county administrator, or county administrative coordinator, as designated by each county.

Schoeman’s term as president is two years. He will be replaced by the president-elect in the fall of 2023. He will remain a WCEA board member and past-president.

The purpose of WCEA is to promote the interests of Wisconsin County government primarily focusing but not limited to the following:

Enhance improvement of Wisconsin Counties’ administrative functions by sharing of information, mentoring, professional development, and collaboration;

Support the work of the WCA Board of Directors; and

Support the Wisconsin Counties legislative agenda and initiatives.

Steve O’Malley, county administrator for La Crosse County, is WCEA’s immediate past-president.