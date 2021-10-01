Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Government / Milwaukee County budget includes money for bus rapid transit route, little for deferred construction projects (access required)

Milwaukee County budget includes money for bus rapid transit route, little for deferred construction projects (access required)

By: Nate Beck, [email protected] October 1, 2021 1:09 pm

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley released his 2022 budget proposal Friday, a plan that staves off major cuts for a second year.

Tagged with:

About Nate Beck, [email protected]

Nate Beck is The Daily Reporter's construction staff writer. He can be reached at (414) 225-1814 (office) or 414-388-5635 (mobile).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo