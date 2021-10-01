Semi driver seriously injured after rear-ending dump truck on I-94

The driver of a semi-truck was injured Thursday after crashing into a dump truck on Interstate 94 near Johnson Creek on Thursday, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol.

At about 9:18 p.m. Thursday, a semi-truck driver rear-ended a dump truck that was working on a construction project on I-94 at highway 26 near Johnson Creek.

The crash caused the semi-truck to tip to its side, pinning the driver against the guard rail of the interstate. The driver suffered serious injuries from the impact, according to a statement from Sgt. Scott Jarvela of the state patrol.

Wisconsin Flight for Life responded to the crash, along with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Johnson Creek police and the state patrol. The state patrol did not release the names of those involved in the crash and is continuing to investigate the incident.