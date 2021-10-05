Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / TDR People / raSmith adds Carlson as landscape architect, project manager

raSmith adds Carlson as landscape architect, project manager

By: Daily Reporter Staff October 5, 2021 10:28 am

Samantha Carlson

Samantha Carlson has joined raSmith as a landscape architect and project manager to support the Site Design Group at the Milwaukee Site Studio. Carlson has nearly 10 years of landscape architecture experience, including site planning, project management and landscape plans for residential, institutional and commercial developments.

Carlson teaches a landscape design course at Milwaukee Area Technical College and is a member of the Wisconsin Chapter of the American Society of Landscape Architects. She holds a master’s degree in landscape architecture from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and studied geography at Augustana College in Illinois.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo