raSmith adds Carlson as landscape architect, project manager

Samantha Carlson has joined raSmith as a landscape architect and project manager to support the Site Design Group at the Milwaukee Site Studio. Carlson has nearly 10 years of landscape architecture experience, including site planning, project management and landscape plans for residential, institutional and commercial developments.

Carlson teaches a landscape design course at Milwaukee Area Technical College and is a member of the Wisconsin Chapter of the American Society of Landscape Architects. She holds a master’s degree in landscape architecture from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and studied geography at Augustana College in Illinois.