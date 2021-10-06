Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Building Blocks / BUILDING BLOCKS: Sturgeon Eddy Apartment Complex (access required)

BUILDING BLOCKS: Sturgeon Eddy Apartment Complex (access required)

By: Bridgetower Media Newswires October 6, 2021 7:27 am

ADDRESS: Corner of Sturgeon Eddy and Grand Avenue in Wausau SIZE: Three multi-family apartments with 25 units in total START OF CONSTRUCTION: Fall 2020 COMPLETION: October 2021 DEVELOPER: Koble Investments LLC, Wausau CONTRACTOR: Scherrer Construction, Burlington SIGNIFICANCE OF PROJECT: Before this project, the site chosen for the Sturgeon Eddy Apartment Complex was occupied by two apartment buildings that were over 100 ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo