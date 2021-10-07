Crane collapse at Chicago station halts city train lines

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Associated Press October 7, 2021 8:07 am

CHICAGO (AP) — Several city train lines were halted Wednesday after a crane collapsed at a Chicago Transit Authority station on the city’s North Side, according to authorities.

No major injuries were immediately reported.

Chicago fire officials said a 200-ton capacity drill head construction crane tipped over while it was being used around 3:30 p.m.

The crane fell off the tracks into an alley, according to transit officials.

A building nearby was evacuated and some area residents were without power.

Transit officials warned of major delays on train lines. Officials were investigating what caused the crane to tip over.

