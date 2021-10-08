Stefanik to lead to Focus on Energy

Focus on Energy, Wisconsin’s energy-efficiency program, is welcoming a new managing director: Lisa Stefanik.

Stefanik returns to the program after spending eight years in implementation, advisory and evaluation roles in the energy industry and extensive experience in complex program management and operations including forecasting, analysis, budget management and program and project implementation. From 2004 to 2011, she worked as the Focus on Energy marketing manager and energy policy advisor at the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin.

“Energy policy and efficiency is a passion of mine, so I am thrilled to return to Focus on Energy,” Stefanik said. “As a long-time Wisconsin resident, I have been so pleased to watch the program grow and help the state of Wisconsin reduce energy waste over its 20-year history. I am genuinely excited to join this team and keep it moving forward!”

“We are happy and fortunate to be able to bring Lisa back into the Focus orbit and into this key role,” APTIM National Director of Energy Programs Daniel Reese said. “Her leadership, perspective and passion for making positive social and environmental impacts locally will be a powerful addition to the excellent Focus on Energy Team.”

Stefanik will begin as managing director on October 26th.