Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / Labor Dept. grant helps WRTP Big Step form group to draw women to construction (access required)

Labor Dept. grant helps WRTP Big Step form group to draw women to construction (access required)

By: Nate Beck, [email protected] October 11, 2021 2:54 pm

The Wisconsin Regional Training Partnership's Big Step program is working with other training groups around the country to bring more women into the trades as part of an attempt backed by a U.S. Department of Labor grant.

Tagged with:

About Nate Beck, [email protected]

Nate Beck is The Daily Reporter's construction staff writer. He can be reached at (414) 225-1814 (office) or 414-388-5635 (mobile).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo