Stantec opens office in downtown Milwaukee

The global engineering firm Stantec has opened an office in downtown Milwaukee, the company announced Monday.

The firm is occupying a 2,200-square-foot office in the McGeoch Building, 322 E. Michigan Street, in the city’s Third Ward neighborhood. Stantec opened the office with 13 employees on Oct. 1. The office is the company’s fourth in Wisconsin, counting offices in Mequon, Madison and Green Bay.

“As someone who was born and raised in the city of Milwaukee, working in downtown Milwaukee has been a personal dream of mine for many years and we are simply ecstatic to grow our footprint in Wisconsin,” said Sarah McDonald, landscape architect, urban planner, and leader of the new office at Stantec. “The new Milwaukee office will provide our team with a dedicated design studio to work more closely with our clients and partners in the heart of a vibrant and growing city.”

The new office will specialize in projects dealing with landscape architecture, environmental services and transportation, among other things. The engineering firm has maintained a presence in Wisconsin for more than 50 years and has worked on various noteworthy projects in Wisconsin in recent years, including the BMO Tower in downtown Milwaukee, Wausau’s Riverlife project and Green Bay’s Shipyard development.