Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Government / Lawmakers hear bill to limit local zoning rules as part of affordable-housing proposals (access required)

Lawmakers hear bill to limit local zoning rules as part of affordable-housing proposals (access required)

By: Nate Beck, [email protected] October 12, 2021 3:22 pm

Wisconsin lawmakers on Tuesday heard a series of proposals meant to combat Wisconsin's shortage of affordable housing, in part by limiting the power of local governments to reject new housing developments.

Tagged with:

About Nate Beck, [email protected]

Nate Beck is The Daily Reporter's construction staff writer. He can be reached at (414) 225-1814 (office) or 414-388-5635 (mobile).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo