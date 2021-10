Wade Weissmann Architecture is celebrating its 25th anniversary.

Weissmann and his team of 35 draw on techniques that harken back to earlier eras of architecture.

“It is a particularly joyous time as we mark this milestone,” said Weissmann, founder and principal of the Milwaukee-based firm. “I feel humbled and blessed to have such an incredible team and wonderful clients. Our firm is passionate about the homes and public spaces we create for our clients, designed to be timeless and beautiful.”