BUILDING BLOCKS: Expansion and renovation of Fiberesin Industries

ADDRESS: N48W37031 E Wisconsin Ave., Oconomowoc
SIZE: An 1,800 square foot, two-level addition
START OF CONSTRUCTION: October
CONTRACTOR: MSI General, Nashotah
SIGNIFICANCE OF PROJECT: This project will make use of Fiberesin’s own Stonewood Architectural Panel cladding system on its façade, essentially presenting a “product showroom” on the building’s exterior.
Fiberesin also produces phenolic and thermofused materials for high-use situations in which other materials will not endure. And it makes products and parts for customers in the construction, furniture, restaurant and hospitality markets.