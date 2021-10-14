BUILDING BLOCKS: Expansion and renovation of Fiberesin Industries

ADDRESS: N48W37031 E Wisconsin Ave., Oconomowoc

SIZE: An 1,800 square foot, two-level addition

START OF CONSTRUCTION: October

CONTRACTOR: MSI General, Nashotah

SIGNIFICANCE OF PROJECT: This project will make use of Fiberesin’s own Stonewood Architectural Panel cladding system on its façade, essentially presenting a “product showroom” on the building’s exterior.

Fiberesin also produces phenolic and thermofused materials for high-use situations in which other materials will not endure. And it makes products and parts for customers in the construction, furniture, restaurant and hospitality markets.